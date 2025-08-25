Smooth driving, a quiet, refined cabin and Audi’s signature lighting design — the Audi A6 e-tron combines these qualities, extending the strengths of Audi’s best-selling mid-to-large premium sedan lineup.

The first electric model in the A6 lineup was launched in Korea earlier in August. Audi aims to leverage the lineup’s enduring popularity — more than 9.5 million units sold worldwide since 1968 — to strengthen its presence in Korea’s premium electric vehicle market.

On Thursday, The Korea Herald test-drove the S-line trim of the A6 e-tron performance, a single-motor trim featuring upgraded driver-assistance systems. The drive covered a 110-kilometer route from Wonju, Gangwon Province, to central Jongno-gu, Seoul.

The A6 e-tron presents a more rounded appearance compared to its predecessor, featuring flowing silhouettes that feel both futuristic and familiar. Its aerodynamic design achieves a drag coefficient of 0.210, among the best for sedans globally.

The rings of Audi’s emblem glow with a striking red light on the back of the car, a first for an Audi model. Inside, ambient lights around the cockpit create an immersive atmosphere.

Spanning both open highways and the congested streets of Seoul, the electric sedan proved comfortable.

The A6 e-tron delivered an almost gliding motion, thanks to Audi’s time-tested expertise in powertrain and steering design.

The vehicle also responded quickly and precisely to the accelerator, enabling confident lane changes even in heavy traffic. The A6 e-tron accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 5.4 seconds, according to Audi.

It is equipped with a CATL battery delivering a maximum output of 270 kilowatts and a total capacity of 100 kilowatt-hours.

Certified range is 468 kilometers per single charge. In real-world driving, the car is expected to cover around 500 kilometers, having used just 22 percent of the battery on this test trip. The model offers functions that enhance energy efficiency by adjusting the vehicle’s height to minimize aerodynamic drag through its air suspension system.

In many EVs, the absence of engine noise often makes exterior sounds, such as wind noise, more noticeable. However, the A6 e-tron’s double-layered windows effectively insulated the cabin, ensuring a calm interior.

This sense of calm underscores the A6 e-tron’s appeal as a family car, emphasizing passenger comfort. Its spacious interior further strengthens this impression.

Measuring 4,928 millimeters in length and 1,923 millimeters in width, the A6 e-tron may not appear exceptionally large. However, its Premium Platform Electric, an EV-dedicated platform shared with Porsche, requires 30 percent less space for the motor compared to Audi’s previous EVs built on platforms originally designed for internal combustion engines.

Inside the car, the A6 sedan enhances the digital experience with a 10.9-inch display dedicated to the front passenger, operating independently from the 14.5-inch central display for the driver.

The digital side mirrors provide wide-angle video views of each side, including part of the rear, without the distance distortion caused by refraction.

While it offers a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance functions, including collision prevention, lane-departure warning and adaptive cruise control, it does not include a lane-centering feature, which is somewhat notable for a premium model.

The A6 e-tron performance starts at 94.59 million won ($68,300) in Korea.