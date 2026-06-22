BMW has unveiled The New iX3 SUV, the first vehicle built on its Neue Klasse electric vehicle platform, marking the beginning of the software-defined vehicle era. Replacing the fragmented electronic architectures of conventional vehicles, the new platform unifies critical functions through centralized computing, improving performance, agility and efficiency.

The latest iX3 is the first of more than 40 new and facelifted BMW models set to launch across gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid and fully electric lineups. At the heart of the vehicle is the “Heart of Joy” that combines four high-performance computers, known as “super brains,” which manage everything from power delivery and braking to steering and driver-assistance systems.

According to a BMW Korea official, the centralized architecture improves motor and braking responsiveness by up to tenfold while making the vehicle lighter by reducing wiring and cable weight.

The weight-saving benefits are further enhanced by BMW’s first cell-to-pack battery design, which eliminates conventional battery modules to increase energy density by 20 percent and reduce pack weight. The battery pack is integrated directly into the vehicle structure, strengthening body rigidity and improving driving performance.

The iX3 is also the first BMW model to feature the company’s sixth-generation eDrive technology that the vehicle powerful, yet efficient. Built on an 800-volt electrical architecture, the system improves energy efficiency by 40 percent and increases charging speed by 30 percent, adding up to 372 kilometers of range in a 10-minute charging.

Equipped with China-based EVE Energy’s cylindrical battery cells, the SUV offers a class-leading 805 kilometers range on a single charge, around 30 percent more than its predecessor.

The strengths of the Neue Klasse platform are apparent during a recent media test drive at BMW’s driving center in Incheon. Through high-speed corners on track, the iX3 remains composed with minimal body roll. The battery pack’s integration into the vehicle structure contributes to a planted, well-balanced feel, while the low center of gravity helps the SUV maintain stable and controlled throughout turns.

The slalom course showcases the iX3’s agile handling and responsive steering. Despite the rapid changes of direction and increasing tire noise, the vehicle stays composed, with little body roll and strong stability. The impression was that the chassis instinctively manages its own posture, remaining stable and predictable even under demanding conditions.

On public roads, the iX3 combines the refinement expected of a premium EV -- filtering out motor, wind and road noise and vibrations. The vehicle’s firm yet well-controlled ride absorbs speed bumps and rough surfaces without excessive impact to a driver, delivering both comfort and BMW’s flagship dynamic driving engagement.

A notable feature of BMW’s “Symbiotic Drive” assistance systems is its smooth braking. As the gap to the vehicle ahead closed, the iX3 decelerated naturally, as if a driver were gently applying the brakes rather than abruptly stopping the vehicle.

The vehicle demonstrates its stability in a separate slalom course, where a cup containing 450 milliliters of washer fluid remained mostly unchanged after the SUV navigated a series of cones, highlighting its ability to maintain a stable body posture under dynamic driving conditions.

Compared with the previous-generation iX3, the new model also offers smoother braking and stopping. During a rear-seat demonstration, participants wearing blindfolds and earplugs find it difficult to tell when the vehicle was decelerating or stopping.

Scheduled for launch on July 6, the new iX3 will be offered in three trims -- 50 xDrive SE, M Sport and M Sport Pro -- with prices starting at 79.9 million won ($52,000).