Volvo’s new EX30 Cross Country, the Swedish carmaker’s first electric version of the wagon-style SUV, has hit the Korean market, combining compact size with sports car-like power.

Marking Volvo’s first Cross Country model built on a fully electric SUV platform, the EX30 Cross Country signals Volvo’s strategic push to expand the Cross Country line -- previously focused on wagons such as the V60 and V90 -- into the electric vehicle space.

The Korea Herald got the chance to drive the five-seater Volvo EX30 Cross Country during a recent media event, covering around 100 kilometers across Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.

The vehicle’s most notable feature is its quick responsiveness and strong acceleration, powered by a 66-kilowatt-hour battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive, delivering impressive speed for its size. Its acceleration from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.7 seconds matches that of luxury sports cars such as the Porsche Taycan GTS and the BMW i4 M60 xDrive.

Despite a significant boost to a peak output of 315 kilowatts (428 horsepower) and maximum torque of 543 Newton-meters, the EX30 Cross Country does not feel overly aggressive or jerky like some other electric vehicles, and the brake response is sharp and well-controlled.

Like the standard EX30, the Cross Country variant is equipped with a driver monitoring sensor that detects signs of driver fatigue and inattention -- yawning and other behaviors -- to alert the driver and enhance safety.

Although the EX30 Cross Country’s official driving range is reduced to 329 kilometers from the standard EX30’s 351 kilometers, it offers a 19-millimeter increase in ground clearance, highlighting its enhanced off-road capability.

Among its three driving modes -- eco, standard and performance -- standard mode is well-suited for daily driving, while performance mode delivers a more spirited and dynamic driving experience.

The cockpit of the EX30 Cross Country embraces modern simplicity, reflecting Scandinavian design principles that prioritize functionality and minimalism. By relocating the glove box from its usual position in front of the passenger seat to beneath the central display, the vehicle secures additional legroom for front-seat passengers.

However, its philosophy of simplicity may be a bit much for some. Like the standard EX30, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen controls key functions such as switching driving modes and activating the hazard lights, which might take time for those used to traditional physical controls.

There is no dedicated instrumentation behind the steering wheel; instead, all information, including speed, is displayed on the central screen. Other inconveniences include adjusting the side mirrors via buttons on the steering wheel and having just a single pair of window switches on the console that control both the front and rear windows.

Offered in a single trim, the EX30 Cross Country is priced at 55.16 million won ($39,610) in Korea after tax benefits -- about 35 million won less than in other key markets, including the UK (85.2 million won), Germany (92.95 million won) and Sweden (89.91 million won).

Compared to rival models like the Genesis GV60, Hyundai Ioniq 6 basic trim, Kia EV6 Light and Renault Scenic Techno trim -- which are priced between 46.6 million and 69 million won -- the EX30 Cross Country is considered reasonably priced in the compact electric SUV segment.