British luxury brand Bentley Motors is known for combining dynamic performance with comfort, powered by its strong internal combustion powertrains.

Now, the brand carries this legacy into a greener era with its first hybrid coupe, the Continental GT Speed, which delivers the most powerful performance of any Bentley to date.

On Wednesday, The Korea Herald tested the plug-in hybrid coupe on a 190-kilometer route from Gangnam-gu, Seoul, to Yangyang-gun, Gangwon Province.

The car’s bold exterior — featuring glossy shades, a vertically cut front fascia and a sculpted rear haunch inspired by the hind legs of a crouching lion — all add to its commanding presence.

On the road, the Continental GT Speed’s power was most evident in its explosive yet stable acceleration. According to Bentley Motors, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.2 seconds.

At speeds exceeding 150 kilometers per hour, where many other models transmit vibration and noise into the cabin, the coupe remained calm, as if cruising under 100 kph.

At the heart of this performance lies the all-new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, the most powerful powertrain ever offered in a Bentley road car.

It pairs a 4.0-liter V8 gasoline engine with a 140-kilowatt electric motor to deliver a combined 782 horsepower and 102 kilogram-meters of torque. This propels the 2.5-ton car to a top speed of 335 kph.

The test drive involved rough driving, including rapid acceleration, hard braking and high-speed cornering at around 100 kph, in areas with no surrounding vehicles. The certified fuel efficiency of the Continental GT Speed is 12.5 kilometers per liter, but due to the nature of the test drive, it measured 10.5 kilometers per liter.

Despite such rough driving, minimal pitch and roll provided a comfortable long-distance drive, causing less fatigue than in other models over a similar distance.

This cabin stability is partly attributed to the balanced placement of the engine and battery, which optimizes the car’s center of gravity. The engine is positioned at the front, with a 25.9-kilowatt-hour battery mounted at the rear, resulting in a 49:51 weight distribution, according to the company.

The cockpit design, which clearly prioritizes driver comfort, and seat features also enhanced the overall driving experience.

The two-door coupe, measuring 4,895 millimeters in length, allocates most of its cabin space to the front row, leaving only limited legroom for rear passengers. Its 1,966-millimeter width — approaching that of a full-size sport utility vehicle — also provides ample space for the seats.

The front seats feature controls for precise adjustment of the headrest, backrest, thigh support and lumbar support, all customizable to fit the occupant. They also include an integrated massage function.

The cabin provided effective sound insulation. The engine sound resonated inside the cabin, enhancing the sense of sportiness, but external wind and road noise remained minimal.

Meanwhile, the hybrid offers a driver-selectable fully electric mode, activated via a button on the center console. It shuts off the engine so the car runs solely on the battery.

In this mode, the car can reach a top speed of 140 kph and travel up to 64 kilometers on a single charge.

The Bentley Continental GT Speed began deliveries in Korea in May, with prices starting at 407 million won ($291,100).