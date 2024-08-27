[Herald Interview] Hwaseong, Korea's newest special city, aims to become sustainable metropolitan hub

Hwaseong Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun discusses plans for the city's future development during an interview in his office. (Hwaseong City) Hwaseong Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun discusses plans for the city's future development during an interview in his office. (Hwaseong City)

As Hwaseong Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun reaches the midpoint of his term, he reflects on both the progress he has made and his ambitious plans for the city's future. "On Jan. 1, 2025, Hwaseong is set to debut as South Korea's fifth special city officially, ‘Hwaseong Special City,’" Jeong told The Korea Herald. "We are fully preparing to make it more livable, work-friendly, and enjoyable." Achieving special city status requires surpassing a population of 1 million. Hwaseong reached this milestone last year, following cities like Yongin, Goyang, Suwon and Changwon. As 2025 approaches, Hwaseong is preparing for its transition to a special city. With the establishment of a Special City Preparation Committee, Hwaseong is reforming its systems to cater to growing demand while striving to expand its fiscal and administrative powers in collaboration with other special cities, according to Jeong. A crucial element of this transition is the establishment of "gu" district offices.

Hwaseong Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun speaks at a ceremony held to declare Hwaseong Future Vision at Dongtan Lake Park in November in 2023. (Hwaseong City) Hwaseong Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun speaks at a ceremony held to declare Hwaseong Future Vision at Dongtan Lake Park in November in 2023. (Hwaseong City)

"Hwaseong is (geographically) 1.4 times larger than Seoul, with diverse regions including urban and rural zones. However, the absence of gu offices centralizes administration at city hall, impacting service efficiency," Jeong explained. In response, Jeong plans to formally request the establishment of a borough office from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, integrating feedback from residents, the city council and local lawmakers. With Hwaseong's population surpassing 1 million, robust transportation infrastructure becomes increasingly important. Jeong acknowledged that, up until now, the rail infrastructure had been seriously inadequate. "Despite rapid growth, Hwaseong’s rail infrastructure lags, limiting efficient transit," he noted. However, the launch of the GTX-A in March has finally marked the beginning of high-quality rail service in the city. By 2029, Hwaseong aims to complete eight rail projects to enhance connectivity with Seoul. Another significant development is the Dongtan tram line, which is scheduled to open in 2028. This eco-friendly tram will integrate the city, enabling travel to most destinations within 10 minutes.

The Dongtan tram is scheduled to begin operations in 2028 (Hwaseong City) The Dongtan tram is scheduled to begin operations in 2028 (Hwaseong City)

In addition to rail developments, substantial road expansion is underway. Efforts include the straightening and underground development of sections of the Gyeongbu Expressway. Furthermore, an internal loop road network is being constructed to link all city quadrants, aiming to reduce travel times to within 30 minutes. The new Baran-Namyang and Hwaseong-Osan expressways are slated for completion by 2027. “Through these comprehensive transportation projects, Hwaseong is poised to meet the demands of its growing population while promoting sustainability and efficient mobility,” Jeong said. To reinforce Hwaseong's economic foundation, in March last year, Jeong announced a goal to attract 20 trillion won ($15.3 billion) in corporate investments by 2026. The city has identified key objectives to achieve this vision: expanding investments from large corporations, developing future industry clusters, and attracting knowledge-based, strategic service, and high-tech industries. Significant progress has been made. Since July 2022, Hwaseong has attracted approximately 8.5 trillion won in corporate investments. This includes securing commitments from global leaders such as the Dutch semiconductor equipment giant ASML for a new campus, ASM for its second manufacturing and innovation center, and Kia for its first dedicated purpose-built electric vehicle plant. "Furthermore, the city recently hosted its inaugural corporate investment briefing, securing investment intentions amounting to 1.35 trillion won, surpassing a total investment of 10 trillion won," Jeong said. The city's burgeoning industrial and knowledge sectors attract a steady influx of economically active youth. "Global corporations continue to choose Hwaseong for its strategic advantages," Jeong said, citing synergy among 28,000 domestic and international businesses, including Samsung and Hyundai. Hwaseong hosts anchor companies in high-tech industries such as Samsung and Hyundai-Kia, along with the highest concentration of materials, parts, and equipment firms nationwide. The city also boasts over 4,500 corporate research institutes, enhancing its appeal and innovation ecosystem, according to Hwaseong city officials. "We will continue to work alongside corporations to make Hwaseong an even better place to live and work," Jeong stated. Home to the largest number of companies of any city nationwide, Hwaseong has achieved first place in regional GDP and employment rates within Gyeonggi Province due to its collaborative efforts with businesses.

Hwaseong Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun briefs about the Citizens' Interest Project, held to mark his 100th day in office. (Hwaseong City) Hwaseong Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun briefs about the Citizens' Interest Project, held to mark his 100th day in office. (Hwaseong City)