[Photo News] Promising columnists

[Photo News] Promising columnistsBy Lim Jae-seong
Published : Aug. 19, 2024 - 14:54
The winners of the 2024 Student Column Contest and officials of The Korea Herald pose for a photograph at the award ceremony held at Herald Media Group is Seoul on Monday. The contest was co-hosted by The Korea Herald and Seoul National University’s English-language journal The SNU Quill.
From left: The Korea Herald chief copy editor Paul Kerry, The Korea Herald managing editor Lee Joo-hee, first place winner Kim Ha-jin of Seoul National University, second place winner Chae Song-hwa and third place winner Ryu Seung-min of Yonsei University, Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young and SNU Quill editor Hyun Joo-young. (Kwon Min-seo/The Korea Herald)
