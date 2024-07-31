TXT premieres VR concert

K-pop boy group TXT has announced its first virtual reality concert.

From July 31 to Aug. 27, TXT is presenting its first VR concert, “Hyperfocus: Tomorrow X Together VR Concert,” at Megabox Coex in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. This VR concert will feature prefilmed performances of hit songs such as “Sugar Rush Ride” and “Deja Vu,” and run for approximately 60 minutes.

For the virtual concert experience, the audience will wear VR headsets, immersing themselves in performances that feel almost within arm's reach. Utilizing hyperrealistic 9K+ live-action filming technology, Unreal Engine-based visual effects modules and AI superresolution, the concert promises vivid, high-resolution encounters with the members.

Without spatial and temporal restrictions, the stage will be transformed from a forest into a vast desert and city parking lot. As in actual live concerts, the members will chat between their performances and perform encores. After each song, members will share their thoughts on the stage and greet overseas fans in English and Japanese, enhancing the feeling of interacting with the audience.

After these virtual concerts in Korea, "Hyperfocus" will then take place internationally. It will premiere in five US cities starting on Aug. 8, including Los Angeles; Buena Park, California; Houston; Chicago and New York, with plans to distribute it to other countries as well.