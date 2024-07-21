BTS’ Jimin takes global music charts by storm

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korea blares propaganda broadcasts for 3rd day against NK balloons
-
2
Parent threatens teacher's daughter, accuses teacher of child abuse
-
3
Rape suspect’s 18-year run from law ended by a nurse’s sharp eye
-
4
Some budget airlines, online games in S. Korea affected by IT outage: sources
-
5
[Weekender] Save the date for affordable, unique weddings in Seoul
-
6
Disney+'s 'Moving' wins grand prize for 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards
-
7
Prosecution probes first lady on Dior bag scandal, alleged stock manipulation
-
8
Rival parties wrangle over Yoon's impeachment petition at parliamentary hearing
-
9
[Drama Tour] ‘Our Beloved Summer’ filming sites bring lovely memories of hit drama series
-
10
Ex-DP chief wins sweeping victory in Jeju primary for party leadership
BTS’ Jimin takes global music charts by stormBy Hong Yoo
Published : July 21, 2024 - 14:17
Jimin of the K-pop group BTS is thriving with his second solo album “Muse” released on Friday.
“Who,” the lead track of Jimin’s second solo album, landed at No. 3 on Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart dated July 19 after accumulating a staggering 7,901,507 streams.
All of the seven tracks in his new album made it to Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart, with the Side-B tracks “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco)” and “Closer Than This” landing at No. 17 and No. 39 respectively.
The title track “Who” topped Spotify’s Daily Top Song in seven countries, including South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.
The album is also popular in the Japanese music market topping Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking dated July 19.
Jimin also topped the iTunes’ Top Song charts of 112 countries on Saturday with “Who.”
The album “Muse” is about Jimin’s journey of finding inspiration from his surroundings.
The K-pop artist took part in producing six of the seven tracks in the new love-themed album.
More from Headlines
-
Prosecution questions first lady over Dior bag, stock manipulation
-
Korea logs record US trade surplus in 1st half
-
Party leadership races heat up