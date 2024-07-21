BTS’ Jimin takes global music charts by storm

Jimin of the K-pop group BTS is thriving with his second solo album “Muse” released on Friday.

“Who,” the lead track of Jimin’s second solo album, landed at No. 3 on Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart dated July 19 after accumulating a staggering 7,901,507 streams.

All of the seven tracks in his new album made it to Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart, with the Side-B tracks “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco)” and “Closer Than This” landing at No. 17 and No. 39 respectively.

The title track “Who” topped Spotify’s Daily Top Song in seven countries, including South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

The album is also popular in the Japanese music market topping Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking dated July 19.

Jimin also topped the iTunes’ Top Song charts of 112 countries on Saturday with “Who.”

The album “Muse” is about Jimin’s journey of finding inspiration from his surroundings.

The K-pop artist took part in producing six of the seven tracks in the new love-themed album.