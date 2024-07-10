Blackpink’s Lisa to headline 2024 Global Citizen Festival

Lisa of Blackpink is headlining the 2024 Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park on Sept. 23.

This is the K-pop superstar’s first live performance at a music festival as a solo artist since her solo debut with the digital single “Rockstar” on June 28.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Lisa for what will be her first-ever solo performance at a music festival. Lisa is not only an incredible performer, but also a powerful advocate, leveraging her voice and platform to drive action on some of the most urgent challenges our world is facing,” said Katie Hill, senior vice president and head of music, entertainment and artist relations at Global Citizen.

The Global Citizen Festival is an annual music fest organized by Global Citizen, a New York-based international civic group, where fans take action toward ending extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets.

The festival began in 2012 to raise awareness about extreme poverty, famine and climate change.

The event’s star-studded lineup this year also includes Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro.

Last year, Jungkook of BTS was the first-ever K-pop solo artist to headline the Global Citizen Festival.

Meanwhile, Lisa nabbed her first No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excluding US chart dated July 13 with “Rockstar.”

Lisa is also set to appear in the third season of popular HBO drama series “The White Lotus.”