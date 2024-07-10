Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [Herald Interview] Korea’s 1st American Korean lawmaker eyes key role in immigration policy

    [Herald Interview] Korea’s 1st American Korean lawmaker eyes key role in immigration policy
  2. 2

    Coupang to raise membership fee from Aug. 7

    Coupang to raise membership fee from Aug. 7
  3. 3

    Yoon again vetoes special probe bill over Marine's death

    Yoon again vetoes special probe bill over Marine's death
  4. 4

    Samsung, SK bet big on glass substrates for AI chips

    Samsung, SK bet big on glass substrates for AI chips
  5. 5

    Samsung union begins first strike

    Samsung union begins first strike
  1. 6

    Korean battery-makers eye turnaround in mass-market EVs

    Korean battery-makers eye turnaround in mass-market EVs
  2. 7

    Yoon urges Russia to make 'sensible' decision over Koreas

    Yoon urges Russia to make 'sensible' decision over Koreas
  3. 8

    Suicide prevention education mandated

    Suicide prevention education mandated
  4. 9

    [Photo News] Broadening Korean presence in Texas

    [Photo News] Broadening Korean presence in Texas
  5. 10

    K-pop stars HyunA, Yong Jun-hyung to wed in October

    K-pop stars HyunA, Yong Jun-hyung to wed in October
소아쌤

Blackpink’s Lisa to headline 2024 Global Citizen Festival

By Hong Yoo

Published : July 10, 2024 - 11:36

    • Link copied

Lisa (LLOUD) Lisa (LLOUD)

Lisa of Blackpink is headlining the 2024 Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park on Sept. 23.

This is the K-pop superstar’s first live performance at a music festival as a solo artist since her solo debut with the digital single “Rockstar” on June 28.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Lisa for what will be her first-ever solo performance at a music festival. Lisa is not only an incredible performer, but also a powerful advocate, leveraging her voice and platform to drive action on some of the most urgent challenges our world is facing,” said Katie Hill, senior vice president and head of music, entertainment and artist relations at Global Citizen.

The Global Citizen Festival is an annual music fest organized by Global Citizen, a New York-based international civic group, where fans take action toward ending extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets.

The festival began in 2012 to raise awareness about extreme poverty, famine and climate change.

The event’s star-studded lineup this year also includes Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro.

Last year, Jungkook of BTS was the first-ever K-pop solo artist to headline the Global Citizen Festival.

Meanwhile, Lisa nabbed her first No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excluding US chart dated July 13 with “Rockstar.”

Lisa is also set to appear in the third season of popular HBO drama series “The White Lotus.”

More from Headlines