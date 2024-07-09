Jay Park to hold fan meeting

Jay Park, also known as Park Jae-beom, is to hold his first solo fan meetings in 11 years.

According to his agency More Vision, Jay Park will host "Jay Park Season 3: Dedicated 2 U" at the Myunghwa Live Hall in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on Aug. 10 and 11.

The event marks the first solo fan meetings for the singer since "Jay Effect" in 2013. It is the third of the season projects that the singer kicked off in April with a video trailer promising fans that he would focus on music this year.

Tickets for the fan meeting will be available for purchase from 8 p.m. on Thursday through Interpark Ticket. Fans can also purchase online tickets via the streaming platform Beyond Live to follow along in real time.

Jay Park has diligently committed to music this year, releasing several tracks, including "Your/My," "Taxi Blurr" and "McNasty."

Jay Park debuted in 2008 with boy band 2PM, but left the group after just a year. He then returned to the US to continue his career as a hip-hop artist. He later resumed his career in Korea and led hip-hop labels like AOMG and H1ghr Music. In 2022, he founded More Vision.

On June 26, he surprised many K-pop fans by creating an account on OnlyFans, a platform primarily used for adult-oriented content, to promote his new songs.