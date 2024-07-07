Jimin of BTS lands on Official UK Singles Chart with new solo song

Jimin of the K-pop sensation BTS entered the Official UK Singles Chart with his solo song “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco).”

“Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” is a B-side track from the artist’s upcoming second solo album “Muse” and was dropped on June 28 ahead of the full release.

The song landed at No. 46 on the Official UK Singles Chart dated July 11, becoming Jimin’s fifth solo single to enter the chart.

His first single to chart well in the UK was “Vibe,” a collaboration with Taeyang released in January 2023, which landed at No. 96 on the Official UK Singles Chart.

Next was “Set Me Free Pt. 2” landing at No. 30, followed by “Like Crazy” at No. 8 and the original soundtrack of the franchise film “Fast X,” “Angel Pt. 1 (Feat. Jimin of BTS, JVKE & Muni Long),” at No. 82.

“Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” is a hip-hop number with big band sounds that create a bouncy rhythm.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Jimin released the newest set of teaser images, the “Serenade” version, for his upcoming second solo album.

The “Serenade” version teaser images have a vintage vibe with Jimin wearing a marching band uniform in a setting with a guitar, drum, keyboard and speakers in the background.

The first set of teaser images, the “Blooming” version, showed Jimin sitting on a chair holding a bouquet of blue flowers.

Jimin’s second solo album “Muse,” set for global release on July 19, comes a year and four months after his first solo album “Face.”