[Herald Review] aespa kicks off world tour with intense performance

From left: aespa members Giselle, Winter, Ningning and Karina perform during the group's concert held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul, Sunday. (SM Entertainment)

Aespa held the second “Synk: Parallel Line" concert in Seoul over the weekend as it started a world tour.

Over Saturday and Sunday, approximately 12,000 spectators attended the concert held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium.

On Sunday, the quartet appeared on the stage in dazzling black attire, and kicked off the concert with intense tracks -- “Drama,” “Black Mamba,” and “Salty & Sweet.”

Members changed into bright costumes with metallic fabric, and filled the stage with an extraterrestrial mood with “Supernova.” The stages for “Mine” and “Illusion,” which used intricate metal structures, continued with a sensual mood.

The group then changed the mood with B-sides "Thirsty" and "Prologue," that allowed them to showcase the emotive side of their vocals.

But the highlight of the performance was the solo performances with previously unheard songs.

Giselle performed an R&B track, “Dopamine," while Karina's “Up,” layered a catchy hook over a hip-hop sound.

Ningning combined breathy, ethereal vocals with groovy dance moves for "Bored." Meanwhile, Winter drew on her fairy-like appearance for a charismatic performance of “Spark,” an EDM song with a dreamy mood.

The four members switched the vibe, donning hip-hop attire for energetic performances of “Spicy” and “Licorice,” in which the group got the audience to stand up and join in the fun.

They followed up with the intense rock sound of “Regrets of the Times” and the vibrant energy of “Live My Life.” Gold and silver confetti fell on the stage as the audience cheered enthusiastically.

Naevis, SM's first virtual artist and a key character in aespa's storyline, made a surprise appearance, delivering a performance using a 3D screen. Members of aespa returned to the stage in mysterious outfits with black cloaks, closing the show with songs that showcase their unique style: “Next Level,” and “Armageddon.”

The group performed for about three hours, with 26 songs including four solo songs per member and three encore performances.

Karina expressed gratitude saying “If it weren't for our fans, no matter how much we prepare and perform, it would be pointless. It's because of you that we are finally complete."

The girl band will continue its world tour, performing in 14 cities in Asia and Australia. Early next year, they plan to expand the tour to North America and Europe.