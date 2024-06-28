Is 2NE1 returning with new song for 15th anniversary?

Legendary K-pop girl group 2NE1’s meeting with Yang Hyun-suk, founder and head producer of YG Entertainment, has raised speculation of a possible comeback with a new release in time for the group’s 15th debut anniversary.

According to YG Entertainment, all four members of 2NE1 -- CL, Sandara Park, Park Bom and Minzy -- met Yang for talks at the agency’s headquarters in Seoul on Thursday.

It was the first meeting of the quartet and Yang in eight years.

“The meeting took over two hours and they shared meaningful conversation,” YG said in a press release on Friday.

2NE1 debuted under YG Entertainment in 2009, releasing hit songs including “Fire,” “I Don’t Care” and “Ugly" before disbanding in November 2016. The group's last single, "Good Bye" was released in January 2017.

In April 2022, 2NE1 surprised fans by performing as a full unit at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for the first time in seven years.

“There is a high chance of a new project but as this is their first meeting in eight years, nothing specific was decided. We hope to make a positive announcement soon as Yang has a special affection for 2NE1 and the group visited with a request,” said YG in a press statement without elaborating what the request was.