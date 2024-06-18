Jimin of BTS to release 2nd album ‘Muse’ next month

Jimin of BTS is releasing a new album next month.

The singer is releasing his second solo album "Muse" on July 19 at 1 p.m., according to Big Hit Music on Tuesday.

This release, recorded before the singer joined the military at the end of last year, follows his first official solo album “Face” from March 2023.

His solo debut album peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s main album chart Billboard 200.

“Following his first solo album, ‘Face,’ where he sought to explore his true identity, ‘Muse’ documents his journey in search of the source of his inspiration,” wrote Big Hit Music on Weverse, a fan community platform, announcing the comeback.

The upcoming album will carry seven tracks including “Closer Than This,” a fan song Jimin released in December last year.

Prior to the official album release, the agency will unveil teaser content prepared before Jimin began his mandatory military duty.

Jimin has been serving his mandatory military duty since Dec. 12, 2023, and is set to be discharged on June 11, 2025.