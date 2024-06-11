[Today’s K-pop] NCT127 to mark debut anniversary with fan meeting

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT127 will host a fan meetup in Seoul Aug. 3-4 to celebrate the eighth anniversary of its debut, label SM Entertainment announced on Tuesday. The live event will be broadcast online as well for fans who could not attend. The nine-member subunit will greet fans at the event dubbed “8ecret Inviation,” although only eight of them will be present, as Taeyong is serving his mandatory military service. In March, the nonet wrapped up its third international tour, “The Unity,” with a two-day concert at Tokyo Dome. Late last month, it released single “Colors” in Japan to mark the sixth anniversary of its debut in the country. The band will bring out a sixth full album in the third quarter of this year. Meanwhile, Jaehyun is gearing up to come out with his first solo album to boot. Ateez sweeps Oricon chart with 10th EP

(Credit: KQ Entertainment) (Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Ateez landed atop Oricon’s weekly combined album ranking with its tenth EP, according to the chart published on Tuesday. EP “Golden Hour: Part 1” stayed atop its daily album ranking for three days last week as well. The mini album has been dominating music charts at home and abroad, debuting on Billboard 200 at No. 2 and on UK’s Official Albums Chart Top 100 at No. 4. The EP is its fourth album to sit among the top three on the Billboard 200, including second LP “The World Ep. Fin: Will,” which notched the No. 1 spot on it last year. The new album topped iTunes top albums chart in 30 regions and sold over 1.5 million copies in the first week, becoming the eight-piece team’s fourth consecutive million-seller. Meanwhile, Ateez will begin touring North America next month and will meet their fans in Japan in August, after performing at Summer Sonic 2024. Mamamoo’s Moonbyul builds on solo tour

(Credit: RBW Entertainment) (Credit: RBW Entertainment)

Moonbyul of Mamamoo will hit the stage in Macau on Aug. 3 for her first solo international tour, said agency RBW Entertainment on Tuesday. This expands tour “Museum: an epic of starlit” that took her to seven cities across Asia, from Hong Kong and Tokyo to Singapore and Kaohsiung, for 10 concerts in total. The songstress hinted that she would continue visiting fans abroad during a live show in Tokyo in May, saying that she is planning to head over to other cities this summer. She released her first solo studio album, “Starlit of Muse,” in February, which topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 10 regions, as did main track “Touching & Movin” on its Top Songs chart. The 12-track album sold over 100,000 copies in its first week, a first for her as a solo singer. BTS’ Jungkook tops YouTube chart with solo single

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)