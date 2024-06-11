Latest discovery shows stone columns at Baekje temple

A view of Geumdang, the central hall at the Mireuksa temple complex in Iksan, North Jeolla Province (Buyeo National Cultural Heritage Research Institute) A view of Geumdang, the central hall at the Mireuksa temple complex in Iksan, North Jeolla Province (Buyeo National Cultural Heritage Research Institute)

The signature Buddhist temple from the Baekje Kingdom (18 BC to 660 AD) used split stones for column bases, the Buyeo National Cultural Heritage Research Institute said Tuesday, citing its latest find. This contradicts previous findings on Baekje Kingdom temple construction, which had thought that only soil bases were used for columns. The state-run think tank said its monthslong excavations at Geumdang, the central hall at the Mireuksa temple complex in Iksan, North Jeolla Province, revealed that the hall’s column bases were made of split stones, in addition to soil. The stones are 2.2 to 2.4 meters in diameter and 1.2 meters in depth.

A view of column bases at Geumdang, the central hall at the Mireuksa temple complex in Iksan, North Jeolla Province (Buyeo National Cultural Heritage Research Institute) A view of column bases at Geumdang, the central hall at the Mireuksa temple complex in Iksan, North Jeolla Province (Buyeo National Cultural Heritage Research Institute)