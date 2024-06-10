Ateez lands at No. 2 on Billboard 200

K-pop boy group Ateez landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated June 15) with its 10th EP “Golden Hour: Part 1.”

This is the group’s fourth consecutive album to chart in the top 3 on the Billboard 200 following its eighth EP “The World EP. 1: Movement,” ninth EP “The World Ep. 2: Outlaw” and second LP “The World Ep. Fin: Will.”

The eight-member group’s latest EP carries six tracks led by the lead track “Work,” a hip-hop number with groovy sounds and an addictive hook.

Ateez’s 10th EP also landed at No. 4 on the British Official Albums Chart (dated June 7).

This achievement makes the group the first K-pop act to have three albums in the top 10 of the Official Albums Chart within one year.

The group’s latest album sold over 1 million copies in less than a week of its official May 31 release, making it their fourth consecutive album to reach such a milestone.

Ateez is set to headline the Moroccan international music festival, Mawazine, on June 23, becoming the first-ever K-pop act to do so.

Ateez is also taking the stage at Japan’s largest outdoor music festival, Summer Sonic 2024, on Aug. 17-18.