    S. Korean loudspeakers blare again after North Korean trash balloon barrage

    S. Korean loudspeakers blare again after North Korean trash balloon barrage
    Doctors set to launch full-scale strike in protest against med school reform

    Doctors set to launch full-scale strike in protest against med school reform
    'Nightclub for the teens' closed down by authorities

    'Nightclub for the teens' closed down by authorities
    N. Korea, China, Russia expanding nuclear arsenals at 'breakneck' pace: White House official

    N. Korea, China, Russia expanding nuclear arsenals at 'breakneck' pace: White House official
    N. Korea launches more balloons after S. Korea turns on broadcast loudspeakers

    N. Korea launches more balloons after S. Korea turns on broadcast loudspeakers
    Dozens of N. Korea's trash balloons spotted in Seoul metropolitan area

    Dozens of N. Korea's trash balloons spotted in Seoul metropolitan area
    Sales of warehouse stores rise amid high dining-out costs

    Sales of warehouse stores rise amid high dining-out costs
    Doubts persist over oil project despite expert briefing

    Doubts persist over oil project despite expert briefing
    North Korea resumes trash balloon launches: JCS

    North Korea resumes trash balloon launches: JCS
    NK leader's sister warns of 'new counteraction' against S. Korea

    NK leader's sister warns of 'new counteraction' against S. Korea
Ateez lands at No. 2 on Billboard 200

By Hong Yoo

Published : June 10, 2024 - 15:46

Ateez (KQ Entertainment) Ateez (KQ Entertainment)

K-pop boy group Ateez landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated June 15) with its 10th EP “Golden Hour: Part 1.”

This is the group’s fourth consecutive album to chart in the top 3 on the Billboard 200 following its eighth EP “The World EP. 1: Movement,” ninth EP “The World Ep. 2: Outlaw” and second LP “The World Ep. Fin: Will.”

The eight-member group’s latest EP carries six tracks led by the lead track “Work,” a hip-hop number with groovy sounds and an addictive hook.

Ateez’s 10th EP also landed at No. 4 on the British Official Albums Chart (dated June 7).

This achievement makes the group the first K-pop act to have three albums in the top 10 of the Official Albums Chart within one year.

The group’s latest album sold over 1 million copies in less than a week of its official May 31 release, making it their fourth consecutive album to reach such a milestone.

Ateez is set to headline the Moroccan international music festival, Mawazine, on June 23, becoming the first-ever K-pop act to do so.

Ateez is also taking the stage at Japan’s largest outdoor music festival, Summer Sonic 2024, on Aug. 17-18.

