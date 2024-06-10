[From the Scene] Rain couldn't dampen spirits at Busan International Dance Festival

Dancers from Park Eun-hwa & Contemporary Dance Company Jayu perform "Wind of the Abundance" at the Haeundae Beach Special Stage in Busan, Sunday. (BIDF)

BUSAN -- Despite unexpected rain and a shifting schedule, the Busan International Dance Festival wrapped up its vibrant three-day celebration Sunday, showcasing a rich tapestry of performances from around the globe in the southeastern city.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the festival offered a unique experience in seeing dancers perform on an outdoor stage next to the sea.

As rain poured on Saturday, the festival’s official program at the Haeundae Beach Special Stage had to be rescheduled twice. Initially moved to 3 p.m., the performances were ultimately relocated to the Haneulyeon Theatre at the Busan Cinema Center at 6 p.m.

Although the theater was not filled to capacity, it buzzed with energy as it hosted a variety of performances ranging from classical ballet to contemporary and ethnic-inspired dance.

Percussion group Tago kicked off the evening with dynamic, energizing drum beats. The Tatmarroo Dance Company from Korea followed with a humorous, jazz-infused routine in white suits that had the audience clapping. “Resisting Resistance” by House of Sand from Australia and New Zealand felt like watching playful sprites frolic in nature.

Among the spectators was a young married couple from Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province, visiting Busan over the weekend. “It was quite a spontaneous choice to come here, but we really enjoyed it,” said the wife, who only gave her surname, Park. The couple didn’t know about the festival, but saw a rehearsal at the beach the previous day and decided to see the show.

“It was great to see so many different types of dances,” said Park. “My favorite was the one with the mask,” her husband Kim added, referring to the Aura Dance Theater’s “Game Changer,” from Lithuania.