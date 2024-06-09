[Herald Review] Lim Yunchan electrifies with 'Pictures at an exhibition'

Kicking off his much-anticipated recital tour in South Korea, pianist Lim Yunchan on Friday dispersed any concerns about his change in repertoire only about six weeks ago. He was originally supposed to perform Chopin’s Etudes, from his debut album with Decca, along with Mendelssohn's Songs Without Words in E major, Op. 19-1, and Songs Without Words in D major, Op. 85-4, followed by Tchaikovsky's "The Seasons," Op. 37b.

With the release of the album in April, many of his fans anticipated listening to a live performance.

Replacing Chopin’s Etudes, Lim decided to add “Pictures at an Exhibition,” a suite of 10 pieces composed by Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky in 1874 in memory of his friend, Russian artist Viktor Hartmann. Mussorgsky captures the essence of Hartmann's art, transforming the visual art form into a musical narrative.

The suite was initially written for solo piano, but became widely known through Maurice Ravel's orchestration.

In an announcement prior to the concert, his production company MOC said he would be performing Vladimir Horowitz’s arrangement of "Pictures at an Exhibition."

"Pictures at an Exhibition" followed a 20-minute intermission after meticulously delivering not only 12 months through “The Season,” but also joy, anger, sorrow and pleasure through his expressive performance.