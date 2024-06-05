[Herald Interview] Suzy, Park Bo-gum boast real chemistry in ‘Wonderland’

Suzy (left) and Park Bo-gum star in “Wonderland.” (Ace Maker Movieworks) Suzy (left) and Park Bo-gum star in “Wonderland.” (Ace Maker Movieworks)

South Korean heartthrobs Suzy and Park Bo-gum said they were satisfied with their romantic chemistry as portrayed in upcoming AI fantasy romance movie “Wonderland.” Helmed by Kim Tae-yong of “Late Autumn” (2010), the movie revolves around people reuniting through AI in a simulated virtual world called Wonderland. Suzy and Park, who have developed special rapport as emcees of the Baeksang Arts Awards for many years, showed their special on-screen chemistry in “Wonderland.” They appear as a young couple struggling to settle into a new life after Tae-ju (Park) suffers brain damage. Suzy, who plays Jung-in, appears bare-faced in most of the scenes, reminiscing about old times. The movie was completed in 2020, but its release was delayed due to the pandemic.

Suzy (Management Soop) Suzy (Management Soop)

“I waited so long for this movie to open. The way I participated in this movie was a bit different from my previous works. I communicated a lot with the director and actors and have special feelings for this movie." the 29-year-old actor told reporters in an interview in Seoul on Tuesday. “Because the movie involves many flashback scenes that Jung-in wants to relive, and the AI-simulated Tae-ju shows a healthy, fun relationship with Jung-in, Park and I had to show this natural lovey-dovey mood. That was well-delivered on the screen,” she said. “We danced and took many photos together while waiting (on the set for shooting),” she added. Park said he also put extra effort into making him and Suzy look like a long-term couple on the screen. “After watching the movie, we told each other that we do look like a sweet couple, complementing each other,” Park told reporters in a separate interview in Seoul on Tuesday.

Park Bo-gum (The Black Label) Park Bo-gum (The Black Label)