Former Big Bang's T.O.P won't be going to the moon

K-pop boy group Big Bang's member T.O.P will not go to the moon after the world's first civilian moon mission, “dearMoon,” was canceled Saturday.

T.O.P. was to blast off as part of what would have been the first civilian mission to the moon on a rocket developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The launch had been scheduled for 2023.

“It’s unfortunate to announce that ‘dearMoon,’ the first private circum-lunar flight project, will be canceled. We thank everyone who has supported us and apologize to those who have looked forward to this project,” announced Yusaku Maezawa, the Japanese billionaire who led the project.

T.O.P was one of the eight crew members chosen to fly with Maezawa along with American DJ Steve Aoki, Indian actor Dev Joshi, American YouTuber Tim Dodd, Czech choreographer Yemi A.D., Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam, British photographer Karim Iliya and American filmmaker Brendan Hall.

T.O.P. addressed the project's cancellation Monday through his social media account.

“I am deeply grateful to Mr. Yusaku Maezawa for conceptualizing the ‘dearMoon’ project. This was the greatest and most beautiful art project for the development of mankind that no one in the world would have dared to imagine, and the courage to even attempt this mission was truly extraordinary to witness,” he said.

He also hinted that he will soon be making a solo comeback with new songs.

“As a Korean artist, this experience has had a profound impact on my life and the music I make. My body and soul connected with the moon and space has already inspired me to compose a lot of new music, some of which I look forward to sharing soon,” said T.O.P.

T.O.P debuted as a member of Big Bang in 2006 and left the group’s agency YG Entertainment in 2022.

He is set to star in the upcoming Netflix original series “Squid Game 2.”