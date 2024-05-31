Home

Zerobaseone’s IP goes global

By Hong Yoo

Published : May 31, 2024 - 12:51

    • Link copied

Zerobaseone (WakeOne) Zerobaseone (WakeOne)

K-pop boy group Zerobaseone opened a pop-up store with IPX, the digital IP platform company formerly known as Line Friends, on Friday at the Line Friends store in Gangnam, southern Seoul.

The pop-up store celebrating the release of the group’s third EP, “You Had Me at Hello,” will operate until June 9.

Diverse merchandise made with official cartoon characters of Zerobaseone called “Zeroni” are available for purchase at the store.

The pop-up store includes a photo zone decorated as the bus stop on the cover of the K-pop group’s latest EP.

Zerobaseone is also collaborating with around 700 Life4cuts stores around the world including in the US, UK and Japan.

Life4cuts is a Korean photo booth for taking a four-image photo strip.

The two sides collaborated to make nine different picture frames with each of the nine members on it and three group frames.

These frames will be available until July 1.

Zerobaseone’s third EP released on May 13 sold more than 1 million copies on the day of its release, as did its two previous albums.

The rookie band that debuted in July last year through the audition program “Boys Planet” is the first in K-pop history to achieve the feat.

Its first and second EPs have both sold over 2 million units so far.

