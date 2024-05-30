Korea to send moon rover by 2032, flag on Mars by 2045

South Korea will send the first lunar rover by 2032 and plant the first Korean flag on Mars by 2045, according to a blueprint for space exploration that President Yoon Suk Yeol unveiled Thursday.

At the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA)'s temporary headquarters in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, Yoon said these goals would be part of the so-called "Space Gwanggaeto Project" unveiled Thursday, named after King Gwanggaeto the Great who ruled the Goguryeo empire on the Korean Peninsula until early 5th century.

So far, three countries -- the US, China and Russia -- have landed lunar exploration vehicles on the moon and on Mars in history. No human has set foot on Mars.

Yoon said in his speech Thursday to commemorate the foundation of the KASA Monday that South Korea will emerge as a country that leads space development by taking on the challenge to explore space, commemorating King Gwanggaeto the Great's "indomitable spirit and audacious embrace of challenges."

KASA will usher in a “new space era” by nurturing experts, supporting the aerospace industry ecosystem and fostering innovative research and development, Yoon added.