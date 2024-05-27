Korea ushers in new space era with KASA launch

Yoon Young-bin, chief of Korea AeroSpace Administration, speaks to reporters on the way to the first day in the office at the new space body in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, Monday. (Ministry of Science and ICT)

South Korea officially opened its first independent space-dedicated body, the Korea AeroSpace Administration, on Monday.

“The role of KASA can be divided into four main sectors: establishing national aerospace policies, fostering talents while conducting R&D, promoting industry and international cooperation,” said Yoon Young-bin, chief of KASA and former aerospace engineering professor at Seoul National University, as he addressed his fellow officials in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province.

As the Korean government has continuously emphasized the importance of expanding the space industry, the KASA chief again highlighted the need to prioritize support for the private sector so that companies can advance and lead commercial space businesses.

“The establishment of KASA will be an important stepping stone that guides the way for Korea to become a powerhouse in space economy by setting up the private-led space ecosystem,” he said.

The KASA has not laid out its detailed plans for projects or roadmaps for developing space technologies as the new space body had just taken off. It is expected to announce specific goals and visions later on.

“Although we say that our country has entered the list of top seven countries in the space sector worldwide, the cold reality is that there is a large gap (between Korea and) the top six countries,” said the KASA chief, referring to the successful launch of the Nuri rocket in May last year that made Korea the seventh country in the world with the capabilities to put a homegrown satellite weighing a metric ton into orbit on a homemade launch vehicle.

“In order to become a true space powerhouse, we need active cooperation and efforts from the public, private, academic and research sectors. Moreover, we must present clear mid- to long-term goals and visions in space development and secure a big enough budget to back them up and conduct drastic investments in strategic areas.”