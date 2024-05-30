Ador CEO Min Hee-jin not leaving Hybe

Ador CEO Min Hee-jin speaks at a press conference in Seoul on April 25. (Yonhap)

The Seoul Central District Court, Thursday, upheld a preliminary injunction filed by Ador CEO Min Hee-jin against Hybe on May 7. Hybe, the parent company of Ador, cannot exercise voting rights to dismiss Min during the company’s extraordinary shareholders’ meeting scheduled for Friday.

“Materials of evidence submitted to date do not sufficiently establish Hybe’s alleged ground for (Min’s) dismissal,” the court ruled.

Min is expected to remain as CEO of Ador, but the subsidiary’s two other directors are likely to be replaced.

Meanwhile, Ador’s popular K-pop girl group NewJeans, their parents, and 10,000 fans of the group earlier this month signed petitions opposing Min's dismissal.