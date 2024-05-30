Ador CEO Min Hee-jin not leaving Hybe

Most Popular
-
1
UAE becomes 1st Arab country to sign free trade pact with S. Korea
-
2
N. Korea fires 10 projectiles into East Sea, conducts GPS jamming
-
3
Samsung Electronics union declares first-ever strike
-
4
Hybe chairman meets UAE president to discuss possible K-pop business in Middle East
-
5
Former SK hynix worker on trial for selling stolen chip tech to Huawei
-
6
Incheon Airport in final phase of expansion to be world's No. 3 in passenger capacity
-
7
Wife forgives husband to tried to kill her
-
8
Popular Korean webtoons to be remade into international TV series
-
9
Shindang-dong, Yeouido, Jeju top tourist destinations for foreigners
-
10
UAE president, Hyundai Motor chief discuss green mobility partnerships in Seoul
Ador CEO Min Hee-jin not leaving HybeBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : May 30, 2024 - 16:23
The Seoul Central District Court, Thursday, upheld a preliminary injunction filed by Ador CEO Min Hee-jin against Hybe on May 7. Hybe, the parent company of Ador, cannot exercise voting rights to dismiss Min during the company’s extraordinary shareholders’ meeting scheduled for Friday.
“Materials of evidence submitted to date do not sufficiently establish Hybe’s alleged ground for (Min’s) dismissal,” the court ruled.
Min is expected to remain as CEO of Ador, but the subsidiary’s two other directors are likely to be replaced.
Meanwhile, Ador’s popular K-pop girl group NewJeans, their parents, and 10,000 fans of the group earlier this month signed petitions opposing Min's dismissal.
More from Headlines
-
Assembly begins new term
-
Korea to send moon rover by 2032, flag on Mars by 2045
-
N. Korea fires 10 projectiles into East Sea, conducts GPS jamming