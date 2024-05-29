[Herald Interview] Saudi seeks more ‘boots on the ground’ from Korean game companies

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul on Wednesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Saudi Arabia is looking for more collaboration with Korean game companies as the Middle Eastern country has been aggressively spending billions of dollars to develop its gaming industry with the ultimate goal of becoming a global esports hub, Riyadh’s top gaming officials said Wednesday.

“We're looking to start a conversation to make sure that we can be a good partner and see where we can collaborate and where we can be good partners,” said Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, in an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul.

“The problem we face in the gaming industry is the localization aspect. We are usually grouped in as EMEA -- Europe, Middle East and Africa -- which means the localization is very sparse and underserved for our region. So one of our first conversations is (that) we need to have boots on the ground. A regional local headquarters.”

Prince Faisal underscored his willingness to help overseas game companies enter the Middle Eastern market where “288 million people” in 22 countries consider themselves to be “gamers who speak the same language” through games.

Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Games Group, which is wholly owned by Saudi’s state-backed Public Investment Fund, reiterated the high potential of the Middle East country. Prince Faisal is the vice chairman of Savvy Games Group.

“The main purpose of this visit is the need to have great companies from Korea and elsewhere to understand the opportunity in the (Middle Eastern and North African) market,” said Ward, who has almost 30 years of experience in the gaming field and held senior positions at Electronic Arts, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard.

“Companies should understand the size of this. It’s the second-fastest growing market. These gamers are highly monetizable. … It’s a very underserved market and there’s a lot of opportunities.”