University festivals criticized for K-pop concert ticket scalping

Local universities are under fire for ticket scalping by students who sell tickets to K-pop concerts held as part of the school festivals to outsiders.

Every May and June, universities around the country host a two-to-four-day campus festival for students and alumni, organizing events such as sports games, club performances and K-pop concerts.

In recent years, schools have been competing to book bigger names to appear at their festivals to boost their reputation. It resulted in drawing not only students or alumni but also many K-pop fans and concertgoers from outside.

This year, Akaraka, the four-day festival running from May 28 to May 31 and organized by Yonsei University's student cheerleading team, features several K-pop bands including Ateez, Ive, Itzy and Riize.

K-pop stars NewJeans, Illit and Nmixx were among the line-up at the K-pop concerts held as part of Ipselenti, Korea University's festival organized by the student cheerleading squad, which ran from May 21-23.

Ticket sales and alumni donations cover the expense of putting up the concerts. Other college festival concerts are free of charge as they receive financial support from the school as well as donations from graduates.

Even when the tickets are sold, they are about 10 times cheaper than those charged at typical K-pop concerts -- Akaraka and Ipselenti charged 17,000 won ($12.5) and 18,500 won ($13.6), respectively, this year.