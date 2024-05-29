Home

Legendary rock stars to hold joint concert

Rock icon Jeon In-kwon and band Boohwal to go on stage together

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : May 29, 2024 - 14:35

The poster of The poster of "The Age of Rock" concert (The Way 146)

Two South Korean rock icons, Jeon In-kwon and Boohwal, will hold a joint concert in June.

The two giants of 1980s Korean rock will host "The Age of Rock" on June 15 at the KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. The concert was originally scheduled for April, but was postponed to June.

After playing with various bands in the 1970s, vocalist Jeon In-kwon formed Deulgukhwa in 1984, a band that became a cornerstone of Korean rock. Known for his unique, almost anguished vocal style, Jeon sang hits like "March," "That’s My Own World," and "Don’t You Worry."

Since 2014, Jeon has been performing with the Jeon In-kwon Band, performing with various session musicians.

Boohwal, formed in 1985 around guitarist Kim Tae-won, has been a key group in the history of South Korean rock, with legendary vocalists such as Kim Jong-seo, Lee Seung-chul, Jung Dong-ha and Park Wan Kyu joining its lineup.

The band helped popularize rock in Korea with melodic hits infused with rock elements, including "Heeya," "Lonely Night," "Never Ending Story," and "Rain and Your Story."

At the concert, the Jeon In-kwon Band and Boohwal will each present their own shows and collaborate for special performances. The specific songs they will play together have not yet been decided, according to the event organizers.

Meanwhile, Boohwal is gearing up to release a new album. The album was initially slated for a May release but the date is being adjusted according to LMPE, the concert planning agency.

Band Boohwal (Boohwal official website) Band Boohwal (Boohwal official website)
Jeon In-kwon (Bugs) Jeon In-kwon (Bugs)

