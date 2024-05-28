[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen to greet fans in Seoul in July

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen will host its eighth official fan meetup in Seoul July 23-24, agency Pledis Entertainment announced Tuesday. The event dubbed “Seventeen in Carat Land” will be livestreamed as well. The 13 members wrapped up their stadium tour in Japan and Korea last week, and the final concert put them on stage at Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa, Japan, the largest concert venue in the country. They celebrated their debut ninth anniversary at the stadium with over 70,000 fans. The tour began in Incheon in late March and drew 380,000 fans through eight live shows. Also on the anniversary, the band donated to help fund UNESCO’s education campaign, which it has supported since 2022. aespa’s 1st LP tops iTunes chart in 25 regions

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

The first full album from aespa nabbed the top spot on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 25 regions, according to label SM Entertainment on Tuesday. The LP “Armageddon” landed atop the worldwide iTunes albums chart as well and swept a series of charts in Japan and China. The album logged over 1 million pre-orders and is set to become the quartet’s fourth million-selling album, following its three mini albums -- “Girls,” “My World” and “Drama.” The third EP “My World” renewed the record for first-week album sales from a K-pop girl group at 1.69 million. After promoting the new album, the four members will begin touring the world for the second time starting with a two-day concert in Seoul June 29-30. The tour “Synk: Parallel Line” will be held in 13 more cities in Asia and Australia. Billlie to tour Europe for 1st time

(Credit: Mystic Story) (Credit: Mystic Story)

Billlie announced plans Tuesday for its first European tour through its agency Mystic Story. The group will kick off the tour “Our Flowerld (Belllie’ve You)” in Munich, Germany, on July 12 and head to eight additional cities on the continent, including Stockholm, London and Lisbon, through July 30. It is the first time the seven-member act is touring abroad. The group held its first fan concert in Seoul earlier this month under the title “Your B, I’m B (Belllie’ve You).” The gig was even more significant as it was the first in a while to feature all seven members, welcoming back Moon Sua and Suhyeon who have taken time off due to health reasons. Billlie’s latest album was the first EP in Japan “Knock-on Effect” which came out in February and only five members participated. Babymonster logs 100m Spotify hits with ‘Sheesh’

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)