G-Dragon to deliver speech at 2024 Innovate Korea forum

K-pop singer G-Dragon of Big Bang will give a speech at the 2024 Innovate Korea forum, a science and technology festival jointly hosted by Herald Corporation, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and the National Research Council of Science and Technology, at KAIST’s campus in Daejeon, June 3.

G-Dragon will share his ideas and thoughts on the combination of K-pop and artificial intelligence during the panel discussion with KAIST President Lee Kwang-hyung and Galaxy Corporation Founder and Chief Happiness Officer (CHO) Choi Yong-ho. Galaxy Corporation is the singer’s new management agency following his departure from YG Entertainment in December last year.

“We believe our collaboration with Galaxy Corporation is a great opportunity to apply KAIST’s science and technology to the global stage through Korean content and culture. Based on KAIST’s DNA of exploring and researching new things, we look forward to working with CHO Choi and G-Dragon to contribute to the innovation of the entrepreneurial market as well as the global spread and growth of Korean culture,” Lee told the local media outlet on Tuesday.