Government adopts new strategy to boost national image

A video featuring singer/actor Bae Suzy, wearing hanbok on Dec. 24, 2023 is shown on an electronic billboard at New York's Times Square. The video promotion was part of the Hanbok Wave project, a campaign aimed to promote traditional Korean dress overseas. (Korea Craft & Design Foundation) A video featuring singer/actor Bae Suzy, wearing hanbok on Dec. 24, 2023 is shown on an electronic billboard at New York's Times Square. The video promotion was part of the Hanbok Wave project, a campaign aimed to promote traditional Korean dress overseas. (Korea Craft & Design Foundation)

The South Korean government is adopting a new four-year plan aimed at enhancing Korea's perception abroad. The comprehensive plan considers the rapid advances in digital technology as well as the country's world standing, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Tuesday. The ministry will implement three major strategies with 11 key initiatives from 2024 to 2027. Central to these strategies is the integration of messages directed overseas, making Korea-related information more credible, user-friendly and interactive, and expanding cooperation with non-traditional channels, according to the ministry. While the UN Conference on Trade and Development's categorization of South Korea as a developed country in July 2021 has changed the country's global standing, overseas promotions have failed to show the overarching values or national image that South Korea aims to project, noted Yong Ho-seong, deputy minister for International Cultural Affairs and Public Relations Office, during a press conference Monday at the Government Complex in Seoul. The Culture Ministry launched the International Cultural Affairs and Public Relations Office in February to boost Korea's cultural presence and influence on the global stage.

Yong Ho-seong (first from right), deputy minister for International Cultural Affairs and Public Relations Office, during a press conference on May 23 held at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, in Seoul. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) Yong Ho-seong (first from right), deputy minister for International Cultural Affairs and Public Relations Office, during a press conference on May 23 held at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, in Seoul. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)