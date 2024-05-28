[Pressure points] Should noise from playgrounds be regulated?

In South Korea, where apartment buildings dominate the residential landscape, communal playgrounds within these high-rise complexes serve as a hub for children to play outdoors.

However, kids' high-pitched voices can also generate noise pollution for other residents, sparking debate on the necessity of regulatory measures for children's playground use.

This issue was raised by a Korea Herald reader surnamed Jeong via email.

Jeong expressed concern that the complaints of a few residents due to noise restrict children from using common spaces for outdoor activities, amounting not only to "a waste of space," but also fostering a negative atmosphere just as the country is struggling with continually declining birth rates.

Noise is noise

In an online cafe on Naver called Yongin Suji Mom, for mothers in Suji-gu, Yongin, a user expressed frustration over nighttime noise at around 10 p.m. coming from a nearby playground, describing it as “a recurring stress every summer.”

Assuming the presence of adults with noisy children, the user questioned the parents' lack of courtesy toward other local residents, “Are they really unaware that children playing at this hour can create noise?”

In the comment section, other users echoed similar sentiments. “Middle school and high school students also gather on playgrounds, shouting curse words and laughing loudly,” one comment read.

For Park Jae-geun, a 30-something office worker, children playing outside early in the morning thwarts his attempt to get "precious" sleep on weekends. Living on a lower level of an apartment building, he said he is more exposed to noise.

According to him, the noise isn't solely from children's voices, but becomes more intense with the playground equipment itself squeaking.

It seems important to consider implementing a time limit on playground use out of respect for other residents in the apartment complex, according to him.

This issue can become more complicated if the auditory disturbance extends beyond the apartment complex itself to surrounding buildings.

On Blind, an app for anonymous discussions among registered employees, one user complained about noise emanating from a playground near their office. Despite the fact that the source of the noise is children, the prolonged duration of high-pitched screams became intolerable for this user.

"I even approached the parents (at the playground) to ask them to manage their kids better, only to receive a dismissive response from them stating, 'This is a playground,'" the user wrote.