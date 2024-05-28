RM drops new MV full of natural, honest vibes

RM of BTS has released the music video for "Groin" off the album "Right Place, Wrong Person," which came out Friday.

The album marks RM's first release since his solo debut album "Indigo" in December 2022. RM completed the work on this album before beginning his mandatory military service in December last year.

In the alternative hip-hop song, RM candidly expresses his thoughts on people who dislike him.

In the music video, RM, sporting a short haircut, appears in a dark navy tracksuit, showcasing a carefree, yet intense, rapping style. Filmed on the streets of London on a cloudy day, the video features no flashy special effects, focusing solely on RM's charisma, gestures and expressions.

The music video was directed by Japanese director Pennacky, who previously directed the 2022 music video for "Sexy Nukim" by the South Korean music crew Balming Tiger. RM was featured in the music video.

According to Big Hit Music, director Pennacky aimed to capture the natural essence of RM by talking with RM and the production team during filming, rather than creating a detailed synopsis beforehand.

RM's new album immediately topped the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart and the European iTunes Album Chart upon release.