Westlife to return to Korea after 13 years

Westlife to return to Korea after 13 yearsBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : May 27, 2024 - 17:38
The Irish pop band Westlife will perform in South Korea for the first time in 13 years.
According to Mohegan Inspire Resort on Monday, Westlife will hold "Westlife: The Hits Tour" at Incheon Inspire Arena on July 6-7.
Mohegan Inspire Resort’s Inspire Arena located in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, is the first multipurpose arena in South Korea. Westlife will be the second overseas artist to perform in the venue following Maroon 5.
Westlife, known for their emotional melodies and rich harmonies, achieved remarkable success with their debut single "Swear It Again" in 1999, with seven tracks from their first album consecutively topping the UK music charts. The album's title track "My Love" also gained significant popularity in South Korea, topping several major music charts upon its release.
Before disbanding in 2012, Westlife released many other hit songs, including "You Raise Me Up," "I Have A Dream," "Season In The Sun," and "Uptown Girl." The group reunited in 2018.
The upcoming concert marks their first performance in South Korea since the "Gravity Tour" in October 2011. Unfortunately, Markus Feehily will not be participating in the performance due to illness, leaving the remaining three members — Shane Filan, Kian Egan, and Nicky Byrne — to take the stage.
Concert tickets will be available for purchase starting June 4 at 8 p.m. through the domestic ticketing website Interpark Ticket.
