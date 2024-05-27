Leaders agree to revive 3-way cooperation, reaffirm security efforts

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (center) and Chinese Premier Li Qiang (right) listen to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speak during a joint news conference held at the guesthouse of the former presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Leaders of South Korea, Japan and China reaffirmed Monday that maintaining peace, stability and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula serves their common interest and responsibility, amid continued provocations from North Korea that have undermined regional peace in Northeast Asia.

In the first trilateral summit in 4 1/2 years hosted in Seoul, the three countries represented by President Yoon Suk Yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang reiterated their stance on "regional peace and stability, denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the abductions issue, respectively," according to a joint statement Monday.

President Yoon, both in the trilateral meeting and the subsequent joint press conference at Cheong Wa Dae, called on the three countries to jointly stem North Korea's provocations, bringing up Pyongyang's notification to Tokyo on the same day to launch a new space satellite.

"In order to ensure regional peace and security, which serves the common benefit for all three countries, it is important to achieve a free, peaceful and united Korean Peninsula," Yoon told reporters after the three-way summit.

In the opening remarks of the three-way summit, Yoon also said, "I hope that, as active members of the United Nations Security Council, we the three countries could contribute to global peace and prosperity by gathering wisdom and strength in the face of geopolitical tensions."

Yoon described any attempt by North Korea to launch a military space satellite as "an apparent breach of the United Nations resolution," and urged the international society to take bold actions against the North Korean provocation, during the trilateral summit.

Kishida echoed Yoon in urging North Korea to stop its satellite launch plan.

North Korea last launched a space satellite into orbit in November. But South Korea claimed the satellite did not appear to be operational, and the satellite launch breaches the UN Security Council sanctions banning North Korea from launching ballistic missiles, out of a belief that North Korea has disguised its test of the ballistic missile technology as a satellite launch.

Kishida added that North Korea's denuclearization and the stabilization of the Korean Peninsula benefit all three countries. He also said Yoon and Li expressed their understanding of solving the Japanese abductees problem in North Korea.

Li, who represented the longtime ally of North Korea, said at the conference that the parties involved should stop the situation on the Korean Peninsula from further escalating.

"I think relevant parties (on the Korean Peninsula) should exercise restraint," said Li in his remarks translated into Korean, in an apparent reference to parties concerned including North Korea. The presidential office declined to confirm what Li referred to by saying "relevant parties."

"China has always been committed to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and promoting the political settlement process of the issue," Li also said.

The three countries also agreed to resume the annual three-way summit, which had been stalled because of the turbulence in the three countries' relationship coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, with the next rotating chair being Tokyo in 2025.