South Korea flies fighters near border over North Korean spy satellite alarm

South Korea on Monday staged an air exercise near the inter-Korean border in response to an announcement from North Korea that it would launch a military reconnaissance satellite within the next seven days.

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the drills involving some 20 fighter jets -- including F-15Ks, KF-16s and the stealth F-35As -- were carried out in the skies south of the no-fly zone from around 1 p.m.

The North Korean announcement came just before the trilateral summit of South Korea, Japan and China in Seoul on Monday. Three days prior on Friday, the South Korean military warned that it has detected increased activities in North Korea suggesting possible signs of an imminent satellite launch.

Col. Lee Sung-jun, the South Korean JCS spokesperson, said in a press briefing Monday that North Korea would be violating United Nations Security Council resolutions with its announced launch of what would be its second reconnaissance satellite.

“North Korea has told international organizations of its plans to launch a so-called military reconnaissance satellite on this day. As this is an act of provocation that violates UN Security Council resolutions, our military will take steps to demonstrate our capabilities,” he said.

He added that South Korea was closely working with the US and Japan to monitor and track North Korea’s possible satellite launch.

On the possibility of other forms of provocations, such as the firing of intercontinental ballistic missiles, Lee said that the South Korean military was “fully prepared for” either scenario.

“I would say that we are at full preparedness, for a reconnaissance satellite and missiles being launched at the same time,” he said. “The military is prepared for a kind of possibilities, and we are maintaining that level of preparedness and readiness.”

On Sunday, a presidential official told reporters following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s two successive summits with the Japanese and Chinese prime ministers that North Korea may launch ICBMs alongside a reconnaissance satellite.

“We understand that North Korea’s launch of a satellite using ICBM technology or ICBMs themselves may be imminent,” the official said.

“There is also a possibility of other missile launches happening simultaneously, so our government will thoroughly prepare for security and defense readiness during and after the South Korea-Japan-China summit.”