Free Pansori workshop seeks foreign participants

A free pansori workshop invites foreign residents in Seoul to immerse themselves in the traditional Korean art of the narrative singing art.

Titled the 2024 Ojakgyo Bridge Project: Today’s Small Pansori Class, it is part of Seoul Municipal City’s initiative to support the discovery and succession of traditional culture and organized by the World Pansori Association.

In addition to providing educational value, the project aims to foster cultural exchange and deeper understanding of Korea’s rich musical heritage among participants from different backgrounds, according to the organizer.

The training period runs from July 6 to Sept. 21, 2024, with classes held every Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the Unhyeongung Royal Residence, Jongno-gu. Participants will enjoy a comprehensive curriculum covering the basics of pansori, including the meaning and history of pansori, understanding its rhythms, and learning traditional songs such as "Heungboga" and "Chunhyangga."

The workshop, which will be run both in Korean and English, will wrap up with a small concert at the Seoul Citizen Hall on Sept. 27.

The course will be led by esteemed instructors Jeong Sang-hui and Ham Su-yeon Ham, both highly recognized in the field of pansori.

The program is free of charge, and all materials are provided. For those who complete all 12 sessions, certificates, and souvenirs will be awarded.

With a capacity of only 15 participants, early application is recommended as enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested individuals can apply through a Google Form available via a QR code on the association’s website www.worldpansori.com, starting Monday.