[Music in drama] Delve into destined love story with touching melodies

Romance with a divine being is always intriguing, yet never simple or safe -- at least in Korean dramas.

"Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," aired through tvN from December 2016 to January 2017, is a series that reinterprets beings from Korean folklore into a modern, touching love story.

The male protagonist, Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), an immortal being that can be roughly translated as a goblin, is a general wrongfully killed a thousand years ago, who now longs for rest.

He meets Ji Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun), the only person who can grant him peace and his destined partner. Although he steps closer to the death he yearns for, he falls in love with her.

The characters’ journey of rediscovering each other and falling in love again demonstrates the power of love transcending fate, time, and space.

The mystical allure of the story is also captured in the soundtrack.

"Who Are You," sung by the vocalist Sam Kim, represents the character Kim Shin. According to the soundtrack album, this song was the first track created by music director Nam Hye-seung and composer Park Jin-ho after reading the series script. Sam Kim's soulful voice combines well with the deep, echoing background sound.

The lyrics reflect the characters' determination to find each other despite threats of life and death: "I will find you, I will recognize you / Wherever you are, no matter what you look like, I will recognize you / Even in places where you are not, even after countless sunsets, I will not forget."