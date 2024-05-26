[From the Scene] Porsche’s Leipzig plant shines with people-first orientation

LEIPZIG, Germany -- Bright rays of sunlight shone through the roof Thursday morning at the assembly building of Porsche’s manufacturing plant in Leipzig, Germany, enlivening the atmosphere of the busy production site.

The German sports carmaker’s Leipzig plant shattered the traditional image of auto factories being rather grey and stifling as The Korea Herald visited the site as a part of this year’s International Transport Forum held at the Congress Center Leipzig from Wednesday to Friday.

As the sunlight lifted the mood of the workplace, the workers at the Leipzig plant moved swiftly and meticulously.

“The employees are working on the principle of rotation,” said Frank Reichel, a customer care official at Porsche. “They change their station from hour to hour. With this rotation, we avoid (them) getting bored.”

The vending machines installed a few steps away from the assembly lines were one of the most noticeable features that reflected how Porsche aimed to prioritize the welfare of its employees. There were also couches and tables set up next to the production lines.

“These areas are so-called ‘Team Islands’ for the employees,” said Reichel. “They can use these areas for team meetings, for breaks and so on.”

According to the official, the average age of the factory employees at the Leipzig site is 40 years old, which is considered much younger when compared to the average age of factory workers at other auto brands. The total number of employees at Porsche Leipzig is estimated at 4,600, including administrative workers.