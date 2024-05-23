Culture Ministry unveils streamlined policies to support Hallyu

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon speaks during a monthly press conference held at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

South Korea boasts talented content creators, but despite the increasing demand for Korean cultural products, policy measures have proven ineffective.

This was the assessment made by the Culture Ministry, which established the International Cultural Affairs and Public Relations Office in February to enhance Korea's cultural presence and influence on the global stage, ensuring that the country's cultural policies and initiatives are on par with its growing global cultural footprint.

On Thursday, the ministry, led by two-time Culture Minister Yu In-chon, unveiled a series of measures that aim to streamline policies.

"Previously, each department handled these projects separately, but we have now consolidated all of them under the International Cultural Affairs and Public Relations Office. We are also coordinating and broadly managing the budgets for overseas exchange projects of our affiliated institutions and various arts organizations,” the minister said.

The measures include launching a comprehensive platform that integrates all fields of K-Culture, including culture, arts, content, tourism and sports, and refining the institutions and roles of 42 Korean Cultural Centers as local K-Culture bases.

The ministry will also simplify the international exchange application process. It also plans to integrate and brand major projects under "Korea Season," Touring K-Arts," and "Korea Expo."

"Korea Season," a comprehensive Korean culture festival, will be held in approximately 10 countries each year. The number of Content Business Centers will be increased from 25 centers in 2024 to 50 centers by 2027 to support Hallyu content in entering new markets.

The ministry is currently reviewing the budget for next year, along with evaluating the efficiency of various projects.

"There are many similar projects within the headquarters and affiliated institutions, and we are categorizing and organizing these projects," Yu said, adding, “The budget outlines should become clear around August or September."

The ministry emphasized a rising responsibility of the country in light of heightened interest in its culture.

“There's a growing interest not just in individual Korean content like music or performances, but in the entire system. For instance, there's significant interest from many countries in our musical production system or how we cultivate our artists," said Yong Ho-sung, head of the International Cultural Affairs and Public Relations Office.

"We feel a certain responsibility for this, and our current policy has been entirely restructured from the perspective of how Korea can contribute to the development of global culture,” he added.

Meanwhile, expressing concerns over a number of recent high-profile scandals such as the feud between Hybe and its subsidiary Adore that has drawn international attention and singer Kim Ho-joong’s drunk-driving incident, the minister said, "I’m really concerned and disappointed as well. (These kinds of scandals) could take a toll on (everything else). Meanwhile, as the culture ministry, we will try to support those who are striving at the bottom and seek good examples."