Lee Moon-sae to return as radio DJ after 13 yrs

Singer and legendary radio DJ Lee Moon-sae is returning to radio.

MBC announced on Wednesday that Lee Moon-sae will take on the role of DJ for the new MBC FM4U radio show "Hello, This is Lee Moon-sae," marking his return to radio hosting after 13 years.

"Hello, This is Lee Moon-sae" will air daily at 11 a.m. on MBC FM4U, with the first broadcast scheduled for June 3.

Lee teased the upcoming radio show on his personal Instagram account with a short post saying, "Hello, this is Lee Moon-sae," accompanied by a teaser video of the show.

The video shows Lee's history as a DJ for various MBC radio programs since 1985. As Lee smiles in the studio, the message "starting again" appears with the date and time of the upcoming show.

Lee Moon-sae is regarded as one of South Korea's iconic singers. As much as he is beloved for his warm voice and classic ballads like "Like an Old Photograph" and "Old Love," Lee is also remembered as a legendary DJ who hosted several popular radio shows, beginning with his debut as the host of the 1978 CBS show "Seventeen."

From 1985 to 1996, Lee was a DJ for MBS's "On a Starry Night" -- a music radio program that has been airing since March 1969 and is now in its 55th year. Lee received the "Golden Mouse" trophy, an award given to DJs of popular programs who have hosted radio shows for over 20 years at MBC.

Meanwhile, Lee is currently on his national tour concert "Theater," which began in March this year.