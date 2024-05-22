Korean National Opera to premier Korngold's 'Die tote Stadt'

The Korean National Opera is set to premier "Die tote Stadt" at the Opera Theater of the Seoul Arts Center from Thursday to Sunday.

Based on Georges Rodenbach's novel "Bruges-la-Morte," the opera was composed by Erich Korngold at the age of 23 and premiered in 1920.

The KNO explained the Korean premiere of "Die tote Stadt" is known for its extreme difficulty, demanding high notes and stamina from singers. The role of Paul requires sustained singing with high B flats and A notes, necessitating strength and endurance.

"Die tote Stadt" tells the story of Paul, who mourns his deceased wife, Marie. Living in the past, Paul keeps her belongings intact and meets Marietta, who resembles Marie. Inviting her home, Marietta, a dancer, performs a seductive dance. Paul's obsession with Marie's spirit leads him to humiliate Marietta and, in a fit of rage, strangle her with Marie's hair. Regaining his senses, Paul decides to leave the city.