SM, Hybe’s investment in game business still questioned

Hybe and SM Entertainment have revealed their plans to launch new game content using K-pop bands’ intellectual property (IP) this year, but questions are still being raised over the games' chances of success.

SM Entertainment said last month it is developing a mobile phone game tentatively titled “SM Game Station” in collaboration with Kakao Games, which will be available to the public in the second half of this year. A local game developer Com2us is also set to release a new phone game “BTS Cooking On: TinyTAN Restaurant” in June.

However, expectations are still low from industry insiders and game users, who are mostly K-pop fans.

“I feel like entertainment companies and game developers are only focused on making money by using fans. I played the game ‘BTS World’ before and its story was lame, not to mention the game was boring to play,” a 34-year-old BTS fan Kim Ji-man said Tuesday.

Lee Jong-im, a professor of the Department of Digital & Cultural Policy at Seoul National University of Science & Technology, also pointed out that entertainment companies and game developers need to improve their trite game content.