SM, Hybe’s investment in game business still questioned

Most Popular
-
1
Iran’s president found dead at helicopter crash site
-
2
Seoul rolls out W250b package in bid to lure foreign talent
-
3
N. Korea slams US subcritical nuclear test, vows measures to bolster nuclear deterrence
-
4
Korea's increasing US investment mutually beneficial: report
-
5
Minister warns against trusting NK stated intentions, says Moon misguided
-
6
AI Seoul Summit to discuss ways to make AI equitable in Global South
-
7
South Korea bans viral North Korea propaganda video praising Kim
-
8
Hermes celebrates craftsmanship
-
9
After 6-year hiatus, Kia to return to Paris Motor Show in Europe push
-
10
Govt. calls for junior doctors who left worksites to return to hospitals by Monday
SM, Hybe’s investment in game business still questionedBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : May 21, 2024 - 17:06
Hybe and SM Entertainment have revealed their plans to launch new game content using K-pop bands’ intellectual property (IP) this year, but questions are still being raised over the games' chances of success.
SM Entertainment said last month it is developing a mobile phone game tentatively titled “SM Game Station” in collaboration with Kakao Games, which will be available to the public in the second half of this year. A local game developer Com2us is also set to release a new phone game “BTS Cooking On: TinyTAN Restaurant” in June.
However, expectations are still low from industry insiders and game users, who are mostly K-pop fans.
“I feel like entertainment companies and game developers are only focused on making money by using fans. I played the game ‘BTS World’ before and its story was lame, not to mention the game was boring to play,” a 34-year-old BTS fan Kim Ji-man said Tuesday.
Lee Jong-im, a professor of the Department of Digital & Cultural Policy at Seoul National University of Science & Technology, also pointed out that entertainment companies and game developers need to improve their trite game content.
“Concepts of the games made with K-pop bands’ IP are mostly banal. Entertainment companies are investing in the games to diversify their business portfolios which are heavily weighted in the stagnated music sector, but they are not considering the players’ needs. SM Entertainment’s new game, for example, 'hires' users to play the virtual role of a K-pop band manager and they get digital photo cards as a reward. Why do it in the fake world, if we can engage in similar fan activities in real life?” Lee said Tuesday.
Han Ji-hoon, a senior vice president of Com2us, said during the press showcase in January that the company will make the new BTS game that Army (BTS fans) can “actually” enjoy playing and not just use the K-pop band’s IP as a hook to attract users.
Profitability is another problem. A mobile puzzle game “BTS Island: In The SEOM” ambitiously created by Hybe’s game subsidiary Hybe IM in 2022 is still showing poor business performance due to falling user numbers.
The company posted revenue of 30.89 billion won in 2023, down 14.9 percent, year-on-year. It also marked 19.7 billion won in operating loss over the same period.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon vetoes bill for special probe into young Marine's death
-
Samsung replaces semiconductor chief
-
[Up close in Yeouido] Trump hinting at US troop removal in South Korea ‘election-time talk’