Govt. mulls limiting road access for drivers over 65 years

Drivers aged 65 and over could have limited access to roads, as the South Korean government is reviewing measures to decrease the number of traffic accidents in the country.

According to the measures announced by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Korean National Police Agency to reduce traffic fatalities, introducing a conditional license for senior citizens is under consideration.

Under the measures, senior drivers will have different driving permits based on their capabilities. Based on an individual's abilities, the licenses will have limitations such as prohibiting driving at night and on highways or having speed limits.

Once the study on the implementation of limited licenses, which the government has conducted since 2022, is completed at the end of this year, the government will decide whether to introduce the system by amending related laws next year.

The government's recent decision comes after a rising number of traffic accidents caused by senior citizens.

Although the number of traffic accidents in the country decreased overall, the number of accidents caused by those aged 65 and older has steadily increased, reaching 34,652 in 2022, the highest number since related statistics have been tallied.

They accounted for 17.6 percent of all traffic accidents, up from 15.7 percent a year earlier.

Due to the aging society the country faces, the number of senior drivers has also increased from some 3.3 million in 2019 to 4.7 million in 2023.

Currently, the government is encouraging senior drivers to return their driver's licenses in return for incentives such as cash. However, the actual rate of the return is low, hovering around 2 percent, according to the police.

Elderly drivers in the country also have to take aptitude tests for driving. However, as the test is limited to formalities such as checking vision and not actual driving or functional skills, the efficacy of the test has been controversial. Drivers between the ages of 65 and 75 must take an aptitude test every five years and those over 75 every three years.

While experts agree on the need to introduce a conditional license system, as it restricts citizens' right to move around, they point out that aptitude tests should be improved and alternative transportation should be provided.

“While ensuring the right to mobility for the elderly, we will restrict driver qualifications only in cases that threaten the traffic safety of pedestrians,” the Transport Ministry said.