Rain to meet fans in Korea, Japan

Singer Rain, also known as Jung Ji-hoon, is set to meet fans through performances in Korea and Japan.

Rain will hold the solo concert "Still Raining" on June 8-9 at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Songpa-gu, Seoul. The upcoming concert marks Rain's first solo performance in Korea since his "The Squall" concert in 2015. It is also an extension of the tour concert held in the United States last November under the same title.

The title "Still Raining" signifies that Rain is still present among the public and fans, while also expressing his unchanged passion for the stage, according to Rain Company, the artist's agency.

Following the domestic concert, Rain will hold a fan meeting in Japan for the first time in five years at Zepp Haneda in Tokyo on June 28, and at Zepp Osaka Bayside, Osaka, on June 30. The fan meeting is titled "Raintopia: Find Me."

Previously, Rain held a solo concert at the Tokyo Dome -- capable of accommodating around 50,000 spectators -- in 2007, becoming the first Korean singer to do so. He has also made a name for himself as an actor, starring in various hit dramas and movies. Before the upcoming performances, Rain finished filming for the Disney Plus drama series "Red Swan," scheduled to air in the second half of this year.