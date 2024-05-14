(G)I-dle to embark on third world tour

K-pop girl group (G)I-dle will kick off its third world tour in August.

Cube Entertainment, the band's agency, revealed the poster of the world tour "iDOL" through the group's official social media channels Tuesday.

The five-member group will kick off the world tour in Seoul with two days of concerts on Aug. 3-4, according to the unveiled poster. The group will then meet fans in a total of 14 cities, including Hong Kong; Tokyo; Tacoma, Washington; Oakland and Anaheim, California; Houston; Rosemont, Illinois; Belmont Park, New York; Taipei, Taiwan; Bangkok; Macau; and Sydney and Melbourne, Australia.

The upcoming tour is the third world tour of (G)I-dle, which debuted in 2018, following their first world tour "Just Me ()I-DLE" in 2022 and "I am FREE-TY" in 2023. During the first world tour, the group completed 21 performances across 18 cities, and in the second world tour, they held 24 performances in 18 cities.

(G)I-dle has been meeting global fans through various activities. On Saturday, the group performed at the global music festival "Head In The Clouds New York 2024," at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York. Earlier this month, the group's music video for "Nxde" surpassed 300 million views, marking their third video to achieve this milestone following "Tomboy" and "Queencard."