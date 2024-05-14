Pianist Baik Kun-woo releases first-ever Mozart album

South Korean pianist Paik Kun-woo kicked off his Mozart trilogy project Tuesday with the release of “Mozart: Piano Works 1."

The Deutsche Grammophon album marks the first Mozart album by the 78-year-old pianist, who has an extensive discography of more than 30 albums.

"Mozart's works are inherently difficult. It feels like bringing pure, natural music just as it is. After much contemplation on how to interpret it, I discovered the 'as is' music that Mozart captured in his scores in the innocence of a child,” Paik said in a press release.

"I think I understand pianist Artur Schnabel's saying that 'Mozart's music is too easy for children and too difficult for adults,'" he added.

The album cover is a portrait of Paik drawn by a child. It was chosen from a contest called “Paik 'Kun-Woo and Mozart's Musical World, Drawn in My Own Way,” Paik said.

The “Mozart: Piano Works 1” album includes hidden gems such as “Piano Sonata No. 16,” “Easy Sonata,” “Rondo,” “Adagio,” and “Gigue.”

“Mozart is still praised because he depicted the basics and universality of human nature and deep emotions beyond his genius. Paik's insightful performance offers an opportunity to meet the great composer Mozart (on a profound level),” Universal Music said regarding the album.

The latest album adds to Paik’s discography, which includes recent works such as “Chopin: The Complete Nocturnes” in 2019, “Schumann” in 2020, and “Granados: Goyescas” in 2022.

According to Universal Music Korea, the schedule for Paik's next two Mozart albums has not been fixed.

To commemorate the release of the Mozart album, the pianist will begin a national recital tour, starting with a performance at the Bucheon Art Center in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday, continuing through June 21.