Yoon's popularity stuck in limbo despite press conference

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) stands behind the lectern during a press conference in his office in Seoul Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's popularity remained in limbo despite his first press conference in almost two years last week on Thursday, a recent poll showed Monday.

According to the poll by Realmeter on Monday, Yoon's job approval rating inched up by 0.3 percentage points to 30.6 percent in the second week of May. This covered the period when Yoon's first press conference in 631 days took place for 73 minutes in his office before some 150 reporters.

For the five straight weeks since the April general election defeat, Yoon's approval rating hovered at the 30 percent range, Realmeter polls showed.

Thursday's press conference "did not lead to a significant change in the public opinion," according to Realmeter in a statement.

The pollster noted the event addressed Yoon's weaknesses such as calls for a special counsel over his office's alleged interference in the Marine Corps' internal probe and controversy about his wife Kim Keon Hee's acceptance of a luxury handbag. At the same time, Yoon laid out a blueprint for Seoul's medical reform and ways to tackle the low birth rate.

The presidential office's actions in response to the ongoing row over Japan's pressure on Naver to shed its control of Line Yahoo operation in Japan could also be a turning point, Realmeter also noted.

Earlier on Friday, a Gallup Korea poll showed Yoon's approval rating came to 24 percent, the lowest among all democratically elected presidents in South Korea in their second year in office. It was the first poll that reflected the public viewpoint during the period that included the hallmark news conference.

Yoon's lack of communication and standoff with local media has been cited as a factor in his low popularity.

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on May 3, Korea scored 64.87 in RSF's World Press Freedom Index for 2024, ranking 62nd in the world. It was the first time Korea's score fell below 70.

Plus, the presidential office is in a legal battle with four broadcasters MBC, JTBC, KBS and YTN over their 11 combined reports from January to mid-April, as the broadcasters challenged the disciplinary actions by the government regarding their coverage mostly of Yoon's affairs, the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea's Rep. Ko Min-jung said Monday.

Yoon's office, in the meantime, is putting Yoon's remarks during the press conference into action.

Yoon on Monday called for the creation of a new senior secretary post in his office, dedicated to addressing the low birth rate during a closed-door meeting with his senior secretaries, according to spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung in a statement. This is in line with his pledge to address the population crisis by creating a new ministry tasked with the issue, according to Yoon's office.