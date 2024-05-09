[Eye interview] Seon meditation empowers you: Buddhist leader

The Ven. Jinwoo, president of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, poses for a photo ahead of an interview with The Korea Herald at Jogyesa in Seoul on April 23. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Finding an emotional outlet in a country like South Korea, an ultra-competitive society that teaches little about coping with emotions, is tough.

Left unaddressed, stress without a proper release could be feeding collective trauma, as evidenced by recent violent crimes that have alarmed the country, according to the Ven. Jinwoo, president of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism.

Responsible for running Korea’s largest Buddhist sect with the Supreme Patriarch as the spiritual leader, Jinwoo says he has plans to deliver the right kind of intervention required.

Control over emotions

“Empowering people to pull themselves together quickly when they need to is what I have in mind. I want to see the program take off this year,” Jinwoo said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.

Since his four-year term began in September 2022, the seon meditation program has facilitated public discourse on the role Buddhism may play in achieving inner peace when people are seized by invasive thoughts that they feel they have little control over.

“Stop all chains of thoughts,” Jinwoo said of the way to start “seon,” the Jogye style of meditation. “Not a total shutdown. Just shake off those thoughts -- wicked and meandering. Let your mind come to a pause.”

Seon Buddhism, which the Jogye Order represents, has long placed meditation front and center, Jinwoo noted. Seon Buddhism is commonly known as Zen Buddhism of Japan, both of which prioritize meditation.

More efforts are needed to promote meditation, especially among young people, Jinwoo added, citing the population on which he has his eyes fixed for the next generation of Buddhist leaders and followers. The perception that Buddhism is a religion too old to connect with today’s world and address today’s problems is one of the major hurdles to clear, according to Jinwoo.

“We could sometimes seem too buried under our own traditions. We intend to change that,” Jinwoo said.

Putting on young face

The makeover started on Sept. 28, 2022 -- Day 1 of Jinwoo’s office. At a meeting with college students and Buddhists as young as 20, the new leader promised them whatever support he could find to help them propagate Buddhist teachings.

“We will meet up on a regular basis,” Jinwoo said at the gathering, joined by senior officials assisting Jinwoo. The outcome aside, the meeting at least succeeded in publicly solidifying the Jogye Order’s commitment to wider outreach to the younger generation.

Last month’s annual International Buddhism Expo in Seoul was a reassurance that Jinwoo is determined to see his vision through. The four-day event drew the largest attendance in the last 10 years. Jogye officials were empowered as young participants helped them set a record.