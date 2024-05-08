Namkoong Sun’s 'Time to Be Strong' nabs 3 prizes at Jeonju film fest

Director Ingrid Porkropek’s “The Major Tones,” director Namkoong Sun’s “Time to Be Strong” and director Gong Seon-jeong’s “Farewell” are the winners of the top prizes in the international film, Korean film and Korean short film categories, respectively, at this year's Jeonju International Film Festival.

A total of 15 best films in the international competition section, the Korean competition and the Korean short film competition section were honored at the 25th Jeonju IFF awards ceremony Tuesday. The annual festival of independent films runs through Friday in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.

Set in Buenos Aires, Argentina, “The Major Tones” follows fourteen-year-old Ana who discovers that the metal plate implanted in her arm after a childhood accident is receiving a strange message in Morse code.

“Coolie Never Cries” by Vietnamese director Pham Ngoc Lan and “Junkyard Dog” by a first-time director from France Jean-Baptiste Durand received the best film award and the special jury award in the international competition section, respectively.